H.C. Wainwright Remains a Hold on Nabriva (NBRV)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva (NBRV). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 41.6% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nabriva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

The company has a one-year high of $2.23 and a one-year low of $0.49. Currently, Nabriva has an average volume of 4.61M.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.