H.C. Wainwright Remains a Hold on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 48.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals with a $1.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.25 and a one-year low of $0.45. Currently, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 272.2K.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for ocular diseases. Its product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.