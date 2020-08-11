H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67, a 59.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.07 million and GAAP net loss of $24.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.17 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.