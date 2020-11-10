H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 49.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Strata Skin Sciences with a $4.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.73 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Strata Skin Sciences has an average volume of 54.26K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSKN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Samuel Navarro, a Director at SSKN bought 15,000 shares for a total of $19,350.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, development, and commercializing of non-invasive tools to provide additional information to dermatologists during melanoma skin examinations. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures; Dermatology Procedures Equipment; and Dermatology Imaging. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment offers XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment sells lasers and lamp products. The Dermatology Imaging segment comprises of the retail and usage of imaging devices. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.