H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Solitario Exploration & Royalty (XPL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Solitario Exploration & Royalty (XPL) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares opened today at $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 52.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solitario Exploration & Royalty with a $1.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Solitario Exploration & Royalty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $607K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $408K and had a GAAP net loss of $441K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Solitario Zinc Corp. engages in mineral exploration. It focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.