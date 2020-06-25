H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on Renewable Energy Group (REGI) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 40.1% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Renewable Energy Group with a $39.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.89 and a one-year low of $9.90. Currently, Renewable Energy Group has an average volume of 677.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of REGI in relation to earlier this year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstocks and methanol into biomass-based diesel. The Services segment offers services for managing the construction of biomass-based diesel production facilities and managing ongoing operations of third party plants and collects fees related to the services provided. The Corporate and Other segment includes trading activities related to petroleum-based heating oil, and diesel fuel as well as corporates activities. The company was founded in August 2006 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.