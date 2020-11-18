H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Microbot Medical (MBOT), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Microbot Medical with a $20.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.15 and a one-year low of $4.30. Currently, Microbot Medical has an average volume of 222.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Microbot Medical, Inc. is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body. It makes use of the Self-Cleaning Shunt, a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a Cerebrospinal Fluid shunt system, and is mainly used for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. The TipCat platform, a self-propelling, flexible, and semi-disposable endoscope provides see-and-treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body such as the colon, blood vessels, and the urinary tract. The company was founded by Harel Gadot, Moshe Shoham, and Yosseph Bornstein on August 2, 1988 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.