H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma (MEIP) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 44.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

MEI Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

MEI Pharma, Inc. engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates includes Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its pipeline also consists of ME-401, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor; Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor; and ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.