H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Kamada (KMDA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Kamada (KMDA) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 49.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kamada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.00 and a one-year low of $4.91. Currently, Kamada has an average volume of 72.24K.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products, and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment develops, manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment supplies plasma based products for clinical use.