H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Intrusion (INTZ)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Intrusion (INTZ), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #355 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intrusion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.25, implying an 89.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Intrusion’s market cap is currently $253.7M and has a P/E ratio of -40.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INTZ in relation to earlier this year.

Intrusion, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development, and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. Intrusion was founded by T. Joe Head and G. Ward Paxton in September 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.