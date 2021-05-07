H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on International Seaways (INSW)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr reiterated a Buy rating on International Seaways (INSW) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Performance Shipping, and Diamond S Shipping.

International Seaways has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.75.

International Seaways’ market cap is currently $568.2M and has a P/E ratio of -84.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.54.

International Seaways, Inc. engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers focuses on crude and refined petroleum products. The Other segment includes joint ventures from liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on December 6, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

