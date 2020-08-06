H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Inmune Bio (INMB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Inmune Bio (INMB) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 36.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inmune Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.67, implying a 77.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.42 and a one-year low of $2.20. Currently, Inmune Bio has an average volume of 990.4K.

Inmune Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies that reprogram a patient’s innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. Its products include INKMUNE and INB03. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.