H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 49.4% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Hookipa Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.76 and a one-year low of $6.06. Currently, Hookipa Pharma has an average volume of 87.31K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOOK in relation to earlier this year.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system.