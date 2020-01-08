H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Hecla Mining Company (HL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Hecla Mining Company (HL) today and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.41, close to its 52-week high of $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 49.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hecla Mining Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.99.

Based on Hecla Mining Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.69 million.

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold producer. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and San Sebastian.