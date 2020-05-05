H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on General Moly (GMO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on General Moly (GMO) today and set a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.4% and a 34.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Moly with a $0.75 average price target.

Based on General Moly’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.03 million.

General Moly, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of properties primarily containing molybdenum. Its properties include the Mount Hope and Liberty molybdenum projects. The company was founded on November 23, 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.