H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 49.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

Based on Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.98 million.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric cancer patients. The company was founded by Orest W. Blaschuk on September 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

