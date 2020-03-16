H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.5% and a 19.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evofem Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33, which is a 227.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.50 and a one-year low of $3.19. Currently, Evofem Biosciences has an average volume of 85.96K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. develops therapeutic solutions to meet sexual and reproductive health needs of women. Its product include Amphora Contraceptive for the prevention of pregnancy, antimicrobial drug product for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections and Antimicrobial Drug product to prevent the reoccurrence of bacterial vaginosis.

Read More on EVFM: