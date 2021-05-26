H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #338 out of 7531 analysts.

Esports Entertainment Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying an 111.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Esports Entertainment Group’s market cap is currently $218.6M and has a P/E ratio of -11.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.17.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, Antigua and Barbuda.