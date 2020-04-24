H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Energy Fuels (UUUU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Energy Fuels (UUUU) today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 34.1% success rate. Ihle covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Fuels with a $3.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.32 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, Energy Fuels has an average volume of 1.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UUUU in relation to earlier this year.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.