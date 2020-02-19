H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Energy Focus (EFOI)

In a report released yesterday, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Energy Focus (EFOI), with a price target of $2.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.63.

Energy Focus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.75.

The company has a one-year high of $1.38 and a one-year low of $0.38. Currently, Energy Focus has an average volume of 279.4K.

Energy Focus, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.