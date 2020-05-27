H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn (CYDY) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CytoDyn with a $4.00 average price target.

Based on CytoDyn’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $35.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CytoDyn, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and PCa test. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

