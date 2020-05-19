H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 36.7% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Citius Pharmaceuticals is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, Citius Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 998.9K.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. It offers Mino-Lok, a patented solution to treat and salvage infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for treatment of hemorrhoids. The company was founded by Ralph Montrone on January 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.