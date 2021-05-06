H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Chimerix (CMRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Chimerix (CMRX) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.38.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.8% and a 45.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimerix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.50, which is a 104.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Chimerix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.12 million and GAAP net loss of $11.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMRX in relation to earlier this year.

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.