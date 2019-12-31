H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Check-Cap (CHEK)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Check-Cap (CHEK), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.68, close to its 52-week low of $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.6% and a 37.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Check-Cap with a $9.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Check-Cap’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.1 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in developing gastrointestinal imaging devices. It develops capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to detect polyps, masses and colorectal cancer screening. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.