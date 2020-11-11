H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Catalyst Pharma (CPRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 44.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalyst Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.25, representing an 112.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.28 and a one-year low of $2.55. Currently, Catalyst Pharma has an average volume of 1.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CPRX in relation to earlier this year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasmsThe company was founded Huckel E. Hubert in January 2002 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.