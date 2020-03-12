H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Calithera Bio (CALA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Calithera Bio (CALA) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.6% and a 27.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Calithera Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.04 and a one-year low of $2.45. Currently, Calithera Bio has an average volume of 605.2K.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. engages in discovering and developing small molecule drugs that that target novel and critical metabolic pathway in tumor and cance-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.