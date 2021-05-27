H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Bitfarms (BFARF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on Bitfarms (BFARF) today and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 44.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bitfarms with a $6.59 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.00 and a one-year low of $0.21. Currently, Bitfarms has an average volume of 1.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BFARF in relation to earlier this year.

Bitfarms Ltd owns and operates blockchain farms that power the global decentralized financial economy. It provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions. Bitfarms also provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks.