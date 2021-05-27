H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on BiomX (PHGE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 55.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BiomX with a $22.50 average price target, a 251.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on BiomX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $292.2K.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

