H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Biolinerx (BLRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Biolinerx (BLRX) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 55.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biolinerx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33, implying a 231.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Biolinerx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.94 million.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which includes indentifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates. Its in-licenses novel compounds, primarily from academic institutions and biotech companies based in Israel, and develops them through pre-clinical and clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies clinical development and commercialization. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

