H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF)

In a report issued on April 19, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BerGenBio AS (BRRGF), with a price target of NOK66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.6% and a 62.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BerGenBio AS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.72.

The company has a one-year high of $4.39 and a one-year low of $2.95. Currently, BerGenBio AS has an average volume of 60.

BerGenBio ASA is a clinical stage oncology biotech company, which is engaged in developing therapeutics against novel drug targets that drive aggressive cancers. Its drug candidate bemcentinib (BGB324) is in clinical development as a novel treatment for a variety of cancers.