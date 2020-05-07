H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.2% and a 37.3% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ballard Power Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Based on Ballard Power Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.88 million and GAAP net loss of $10.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.48 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is a clean energy growth company. The company is engaged in proton exchange membrane fuel cell development and commercialization. The company’s main business is the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on motive power (material handling and buses) and stationary power (back-up power, supplemental power, and distributed generation). A fuel cell is an environmentally clean electrochemical device that combines hydrogen fuel with oxygen (from the air) to produce electricity. Geographically, it has a presence in China, Europe, North America and other of which Europe generates maximum revenue.