H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Asanko Gold (AKG)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Asanko Gold (AKG), with a price target of $2.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.2% and a 28.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Asanko Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.83, representing a 97.0% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.70 price target.

Based on Asanko Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $867K.

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

