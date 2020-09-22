H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 35.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Phio Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aridis Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.67, implying a 133.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.18 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 10.88K.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.