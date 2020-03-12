H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 34.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcturus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.75, implying a 77.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.00 and a one-year low of $4.76. Currently, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average volume of 119.7K.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of RNA therapeutics for treatment. It focuses on liver and respiratory diseases. Its pipeline include LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

