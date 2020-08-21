H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.59, close to its 52-week high of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 55.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aquestive Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.67, implying a 127.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aquestive Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.77 million and GAAP net loss of $16.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.47 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. The company has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of Central nervous system (CNS) diseases, as well as orally-administered complex molecules that can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. Its product candidates include Libervant, Sympazan, and AQST-117 (Riluzole). Aquestive Therapeutics develops and delivers drugs via its PharmFilm® technology. The firm also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms. In addition to its proprietary product candidates, the company, with its partners, has a portfolio of development-stage products and commercialized products, such as Suboxone, a prescription medicine for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.