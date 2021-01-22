H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 74.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Aquestive Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67, representing a 218.4% upside. In a report issued on January 8, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Aquestive Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $179.2M and has a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.03.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. The company has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of Central nervous system (CNS) diseases, as well as orally-administered complex molecules that can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. Its product candidates include Libervant, Sympazan, and AQST-117 (Riluzole). Aquestive Therapeutics develops and delivers drugs via its PharmFilm® technology. The firm also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms. In addition to its proprietary product candidates, the company, with its partners, has a portfolio of development-stage products and commercialized products, such as Suboxone, a prescription medicine for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.