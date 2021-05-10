H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 48.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, which is a 54.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Antares Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.13 million and net profit of $51.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.84 million and had a net profit of $4.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATRS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Anton Gueth, a Director at ATRS bought 40,000 shares for a total of $66,400.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.