H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.83.

Based on Antares Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.08 million and GAAP net loss of $2.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATRS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Anton Gueth, a Director at ATRS bought 72,487 shares for a total of $115,979.

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

