H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Americas Silver (USAS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Americas Silver (USAS) today and set a price target of $5.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 57.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Americas Silver is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.95.

Based on Americas Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.6 million and GAAP net loss of $8.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.94 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USAS in relation to earlier this year.

Americas Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploration of mineral resource properties. It focuses its operation in Mexico and the United States. The company was founded by Peter Jude Hawley on May 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.