H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.3% and a 37.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Ballard Power Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AgroFresh Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a one-year high of $2.83 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, AgroFresh Solutions has an average volume of 84.98K.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. It offers products through the following brands: Smarter Freshness, Harvista, LandSpring, SmartFresh, AdvanStore, and ActiMist, Textar, and Teycer. The company was founded on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

