H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics (ADMA), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ADMA Biologics with a $8.33 average price target, representing a 174.0% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ADMA Biologics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.2 million and GAAP net loss of $19.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADMA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize in human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations. The Plasma Collection Center consists of source plasma collection facilities. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative overhead expenses. The company was founded by Adam S. Grossman and Jerrold B. Grossman on June 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.