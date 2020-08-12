H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Hold Rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Brian Anderson- August 12, 2020, 6:20 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 47.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $60.43 average price target, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $173.76 and a one-year low of $25.01. Currently, SAGE Therapeutics has an average volume of 793.5K.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

