H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Zymeworks (ZYME)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Zymeworks (ZYME) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.50, close to its 52-week high of $52.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 48.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zymeworks with a $56.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.75 and a one-year low of $14.05. Currently, Zymeworks has an average volume of 405.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ZYME in relation to earlier this year.

Zymeworks, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes.