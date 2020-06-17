H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM), with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.5% and a 35.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals with a $0.50 average price target.

Based on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.68 million.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company. It creates products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company was founded by Gerald L. Solensky, Jr. on January 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.