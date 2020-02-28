H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Vista Gold (VGZ)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Gold (VGZ), with a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vista Gold with a $2.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.05 and a one-year low of $0.52. Currently, Vista Gold has an average volume of 238.3K.

Vista Gold Corp. is a gold project developer, which engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. Its project inlcude Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australlia. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.