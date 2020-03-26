H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Viela Bio (VIE)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Viela Bio (VIE), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 24.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viela Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.00, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VIE in relation to earlier this year.

Viela Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, inebilizumab, is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb), designed to target CD19, a molecule expressed on the surface of a broad range of immune system B cells. The company was founded on December 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.