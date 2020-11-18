H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS (SCYX), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 48.3% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.25, which is a 430.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on SCYNEXIS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $909K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.94 million.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.