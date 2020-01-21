H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Rockwell Med (RMTI)

Carrie Williams- January 21, 2020, 7:24 AM EDT

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Med (RMTI), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.60, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rockwell Med is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a one-year high of $6.88 and a one-year low of $1.81. Currently, Rockwell Med has an average volume of 371.8K.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. engages in targeting end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease. Its dialysis products include hemodialysis concentrates, citrapure, dri-sate, safety data sheets,ancillary products, and renal pure. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

