H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Purple Biotech (PPBT)

Austin Angelo- December 31, 2020, 6:15 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Purple Biotech (PPBT) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.81, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 60.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Purple Biotech with a $25.00 average price target.

Purple Biotech’s market cap is currently $65.57M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.23.

Kitov Pharma Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development. The Pain & Hypertension segment includes Consensi, a combination drug for the simultaneous treatment of two clinical conditions, pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension (high blood pressure), which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Paul Waymack in June 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

