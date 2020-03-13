H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on PolarityTE (PTE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on PolarityTE (PTE) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.99, close to its 52-week low of $0.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.4% and a 24.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PolarityTE with a $7.00 average price target, a 621.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.20 and a one-year low of $0.92. Currently, PolarityTE has an average volume of 560.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTE in relation to earlier this year.

PolarityTE, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, which focuses on discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant.